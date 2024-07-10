Zimbabwe Unveils Groundbreaking Fiscal Transfers System Administrative Manual

Spread the love

HARARE-Zimbabwe has taken a significant step towards enhancing fiscal efficiency and transparency with the launch of the Zimbabwe Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfers System Administrative Manual.

The event, held in Harare, was graced by the Minister of Finance, Hon. Prof. Mthuli Ncube, and his deputy, Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa, both of whom played pivotal roles in conceptualizing and implementing the new system.

The launch ceremony brought together dignitaries and citizens from across the nation, all gathered to witness the unveiling of the manual, which is expected to revolutionize the management of fiscal transfers in Zimbabwe.

In his address, Minister of Finance Prof. Mthuli Ncube emphasized the importance of the new system in promoting accountability and efficiency in the allocation and distribution of funds. “The launch of the Zimbabwe Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfers System Administrative Manual is a major milestone in our efforts to improve fiscal governance and ensure that resources are used for the benefit of all Zimbabweans,” Ncube stated. “We are confident that this system will help us to achieve our goal of building a prosperous and inclusive Zimbabwe.”

The Fiscal Transfers System Administrative Manual is designed to streamline the process of intergovernmental fiscal transfers, ensuring that resources are allocated based on objective criteria and aligned with national priorities. The manual aims to eliminate inefficiencies and corruption in the system, thereby enhancing the impact of fiscal transfers on the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans.

Deputy Minister Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa expressed his optimism about the impact of the new system, stating, “The Fiscal Transfers System Administrative Manual is a game-changer for Zimbabwe. It will enable us to manage our fiscal resources more effectively, and ensure that they are used to improve the lives of our people. We are proud to have played a role in its development and implementation.”

The launch of this manual is a testament to the government’s commitment to fiscal reform and good governance. It is expected to improve the management of public finances, increase transparency, and promote economic development in the country.

The event marks a significant step forward in Zimbabwe’s journey towards fiscal reform and good governance, with the new system anticipated to have a profound impact on the management of public finances and the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...