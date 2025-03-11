Zimbabwe to Refine Development Strategy, says Fin. Minister

Spread the love

HARARE – The Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube, has emphasised the need for a whole-of-government approach and a results-based performance measurement system as Zimbabwe prepares to transition from the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) to the upcoming National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2).

These refinements are expected to accelerate progress towards the country’s ambitious #Vision2030, which aims to achieve an upper-middle-income economy status by the year 2030.

Speaking at a policy review meeting in Harare, Professor Ncube highlighted the key lessons drawn from NDS1, noting that while the framework had laid a solid foundation for economic growth, stronger coordination across government ministries and measurable performance indicators were critical for the success of NDS2. The Minister stressed that an integrated and accountable approach would ensure that government projects align with national priorities and deliver tangible benefits to citizens.

“As we transition into NDS2, it is imperative that we take stock of what has worked, what needs improvement, and where we must innovate. A whole-of-government approach will ensure that all ministries and agencies are working cohesively towards our shared national objectives,” said Professor Ncube.

Under NDS1, Zimbabwe saw notable economic recovery, with improvements in macroeconomic stability, infrastructure development, and social services. However, challenges such as bureaucratic inefficiencies, funding constraints, and slow implementation of reforms have prompted the government to seek a more results-oriented approach in NDS2.

According to Professor Ncube, one of the critical gaps in NDS1 was the lack of comprehensive performance tracking mechanisms. Moving forward, the government aims to introduce rigorous monitoring and evaluation systems that will allow for real-time assessment of progress in various sectors, including agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and digital economy initiatives.

The Minister underscored the importance of ensuring that public resources are optimally utilised and that government programmes yield measurable outcomes. To enhance accountability, NDS2 will incorporate digital tracking tools and performance dashboards to provide regular updates on key development indicators. These tools will enable policymakers and stakeholders to make data-driven decisions and adjust strategies where necessary.

Additionally, the government plans to foster stronger partnerships with the private sector, development agencies, and civil society to drive economic transformation and social development. Professor Ncube reaffirmed that private sector-led growth remains a cornerstone of the government’s economic strategy, with efforts underway to improve the ease of doing business and attract foreign investment.

With Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 deadline approaching, the government is intensifying efforts to achieve sustained economic growth and improved livelihoods. NDS2 is expected to focus on industrialisation, value addition, infrastructure expansion, and human capital development.

Economic analysts have welcomed the government’s commitment to refining its development strategies but have called for more transparency and inclusivity in policy formulation and execution. Experts also stress the need for political and economic stability to attract investment and foster long-term economic resilience.

As NDS2 takes shape, stakeholders will be keenly watching how the government implements its lessons from NDS1. The success of Zimbabwe’s development trajectory will depend not only on policy frameworks but also on practical execution, efficiency, and accountability across all sectors.

