Zim Govt Surpasses Q1 Revenue Target as Containment Measures Bear Fruit

HARARE – Zimbabwe has exceeded its first-quarter targets for tax and non-tax revenue mobilisation, according to a statement from the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube.

By Tina Musonza | Harare

The development signals a promising start to the 2025 fiscal year, as the Treasury also managed to contain expenditure to an equivalent of US$1.53 billion.

Speaking during a post-cabinet briefing on Monday, Prof. Ncube said the revenue performance reflects ongoing efforts to improve fiscal discipline, broaden the tax base, and enhance domestic resource mobilisation amid ongoing economic challenges.

“Government revenues have surpassed set targets for the first quarter, driven largely by improved tax compliance, digitalisation of revenue collection systems, and increased contributions from non-tax sources such as dividends from state enterprises and royalties,” said Prof. Ncube.

While he did not disclose the exact revenue figures, Prof. Ncube noted that collections had significantly outpaced expectations. He attributed this to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)’s enforcement efforts, improved monitoring of the informal sector, and strong performance in mining royalties due to stable international commodity prices.

In terms of expenditure, the minister commended government departments for adhering to budgetary ceilings and implementing cost-cutting measures. “Spending discipline remains central to our economic strategy. By containing expenditure within US$1.53 billion, we have created room for more targeted social and infrastructure spending in the coming quarters,” he said.

The minister further explained that the controlled expenditure includes spending on civil service salaries, infrastructure development, social safety nets, and critical imports, with priority given to education, health, and energy sectors.

Economists have welcomed the report but urged government to maintain consistency in fiscal discipline and improve transparency in public finance management.

“It’s encouraging to see the Treasury exceed its targets and keep expenditure in check, but the true test lies in whether these gains are sustained and channelled toward meaningful development outcomes,” said financial analyst Tendai Moyo.

Despite the positive report, Zimbabwe’s economy continues to face significant hurdles, including persistent inflation, currency volatility, and the impact of El Niño-induced drought conditions that have affected agricultural output.

Observers also warn that more structural reforms are needed to boost investor confidence and stabilise the Zimbabwean dollar, which has been under pressure due to foreign currency shortages and speculation.

Prof. Ncube indicated that the second quarter would focus on consolidating gains, accelerating digital tax systems, and curbing illicit financial flows.

“We are determined to stay the course and deliver a sound, stable macroeconomic environment,” he added.

The update comes at a time when Zimbabwe is preparing for mid-term budget reviews and consultations with international financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which have repeatedly called for greater fiscal transparency and debt restructuring.

