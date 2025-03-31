Zimbabwe Stayaway Protests Signal Urgent Reform Demands, Warns Economist

Spread the love

BULAWAYO – Renowned economist and former Member of Parliament Eddie Cross has warned that the nationwide stayaway protests in Zimbabwe are a clear signal of growing public frustration and an urgent demand for reforms.

Speaking in the wake of the March 31 mass action, which saw urban centres shut down in protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, Cross noted that the demonstrations reflect deepening economic and political discontent. He cautioned that unless the government addresses corruption and mismanagement, dissatisfaction with Mnangagwa’s leadership will escalate.

“The stayaway is not just about factional battles within ZANU PF. It is a clear indication that ordinary Zimbabweans are fed up with the worsening economic conditions,” Cross said. “Without urgent reforms, the situation will only deteriorate.”

The protests, dubbed the Geza Revolution, were reportedly orchestrated by a ZANU PF faction aligned with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, further exposing internal divisions within the ruling party. While war veterans led the calls for Mnangagwa’s resignation, ordinary citizens, frustrated by rising inflation, currency instability, and deteriorating living standards, also joined the shutdown by refusing to go to work.

The factional clashes within ZANU PF come as Mnangagwa’s allies push for a constitutional amendment to extend his rule beyond 2028, a move that has been met with resistance even from within the party. War veterans, once staunch supporters of ZANU PF, have now turned against Mnangagwa, accusing him of abandoning the values of the liberation struggle.

“The ruling party is at war with itself,” said a political analyst. “The question is whether this factional fight will lead to meaningful change or simply another power shift within ZANU PF.”

While the stayaway was largely peaceful, reports emerged of clashes between police and protesters in Harare, particularly at Robert Mugabe Square, where security forces dispersed small groups attempting to march. A heavy police presence was observed across major cities, but the military remained absent, raising speculation about its stance on the growing tensions.

The economic impact of the shutdown was severe, with businesses, schools, and public institutions closing their doors. The informal sector, which millions of Zimbabweans rely on for survival, also saw reduced activity, further deepening economic distress.

Cross warned that continued political instability and poor governance could accelerate Zimbabwe’s economic collapse. “The biggest issue right now is confidence. People have lost faith in the local currency, in government policies, and in leadership. Without addressing corruption and economic mismanagement, we are heading for disaster,” he said.

Notably absent from the protests was main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, who has remained silent on the unfolding crisis. Sources close to Chamisa suggest he is hesitant to align himself with ZANU PF factional battles, fearing a repeat of November 2017, when public discontent was exploited to remove Robert Mugabe, only to replace him with another ZANU PF leader—Mnangagwa.

Chamisa’s allies insist he is focused on building a broader national movement that pushes for genuine democratic change rather than siding with internal power struggles within the ruling party.

As Zimbabwe grapples with mounting political uncertainty and economic turmoil, the question remains: Will the stayaway protests mark the beginning of a larger movement for change, or will they be another moment of resistance that fades away?

For now, one thing is clear—Mnangagwa’s leadership is facing its biggest test yet, and unless urgent reforms are implemented, public frustration is bound to escalate.

