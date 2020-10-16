HARARE (Bloomberg) –Zimbabwe’s economy is forecast to rebound in 2021 as the country shrugs off the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the government takes further measures to stabilize the currency, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said.

Gross domestic product is seen expanding by 7.4% after contracting by an estimated 4.5% this year, Ncube said in a budget strategy paper presented to reporters and businesspeople on Friday in the capital, Harare.

Growth next year will be anchored by agriculture and mining, which forecast to grow by 11.3% and 11% respectively, he said. The country generates the bulk of its foreign currency earnings from exports of tobacco, gold and platinum.

Inflation, which eased to 659% in September — the second straight decline from a July peak of 837% — is expected to reach 134% by year-end, supported by weekly foreign currency auctions, Ncube said.

Highlights: