Zimbabwe-Iran annual trade expected to exceed $500m

Seyyed Sowlat Mortazavi made the remarks on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of Iran and Zimbabwe, adding that the agreed documents predict that the level of trade between the two countries will increase to more than $500 million per year.

Terming the prospect as achievable, he said that Zimbabwe is keen on leveraging Iran’s experience in the field of self-sufficiency.

The trade balance between the two sides should be positive, he said, adding that practical programs in sharing know-how in the pharmaceutical sector, export of agricultural machinery and petrochemical materials are anticipated.

Earlier on Nov 8, 2022, the official said that Iran and Zimbabwe share common positions in international arenas, and Zimbabwe is a friend and strategic ally of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the African continent.