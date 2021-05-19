Zimbabwe Has Seen the Worst of Covid-19 Pandemic, Finance Minister says

HARARE – (Bloomberg) –Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube believes the effects of the coronavirus pandemic are “behind us” and the nation has better economic prospects following the roll-out of a vaccination program.

The country has administered about 832,000 vaccine shots against the virus, one of the fastest paces in Africa. It has recorded 38,595 infections and 1,583 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

“The worst is behind us now and there can only be better prospects for our country,” Ncube said in an annual budget review. “The roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccination program is expected to go a long way in ensuring better economic activity in 2021.”

