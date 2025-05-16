Zimbabwe eyes regional manufacturing hub status

Spread the love

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for the swift implementation of agreements between Zimbabwe and Belarus, as he concluded a successful State visit to the East European nation, highlighting Harare’s readiness to become a regional manufacturing hub for Belarusian pharmaceuticals, tractors, and trucks.

The President returned home last night and was welcomed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Cabinet ministers, service chiefs, and senior Government officials.

Addressing the media upon his return, President Mnangagwa said the bilateral relationship between Zimbabwe and Belarus had recorded significant progress, particularly in agriculture, but stressed the importance of maintaining momentum by actualising the signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

“The remarkable progress in the growth of our bilateral relationship is pleasing with key successes realised to date. However, there is need to maintain the momentum, through extensive follow-up and implementation of our previously agreed MoUs,” he said.

A key highlight of the partnership has been the Belarus-Zimbabwe Farm Mechanisation Programme, which the President credited for contributing significantly to Zimbabwe’s food self-sufficiency and sovereignty.

“The impact of the Belarus Zimbabwe Farm Mechanisation Project on the food security and sovereignty of our country has been phenomenal,” said President Mnangagwa.

He added that under the country’s Agriculture Transformation Strategy, Zimbabwe is now focusing on growing the dairy industry, with insights gained from a tour of the Savushkin Dairy Processing Company in Brest.

“We stand ready to explore mechanisation and modernisation of our dairy industry with the support of Belarus,” he said.

President Mnangagwa expressed Zimbabwe’s readiness to partner with Belarus in the local assembly of machinery, a move that would not only benefit the local economy but also strengthen Belarus’ footprint in the SADC region.

“This will benefit Zimbabwe, while also enhancing Belarus’ economic presence in the region,” he said.

He described Zimbabwe’s strategic location within southern Africa as ideal for becoming a regional manufacturing centre for Belarusian products, which would also support regional trade integration.

The President outlined new frontiers of cooperation, including energy, mining, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, waste management, and water purification – all of which are vital for Zimbabwe’s ongoing industrialisation and modernisation drive.

“Belarus, with its advanced technology, is a strategic partner. We welcome the initiative by Belarus to position a regional manufacturing hub for Belarusian products in Zimbabwe,” he said.

In the health sector, he said the next phase must focus on localising biomedical equipment production and increasing specialist training, with one of the standout agreements being the revamping of Zimbabwe’s public health infrastructure.

“We invite partnerships to localise Belarusian pharmaceutical production in Zimbabwe to enhance access to affordable medicines while creating export opportunities for both our countries.”

President Mnangagwa’s visit to Belarus marks a significant strengthening of ties between the two nations, building on long-standing relations and a shared interest in technology transfer, economic growth, and industrial development.

As both governments move toward full-scale implementation of their MoUs, observers believe the Zimbabwe-Belarus partnership could serve as a model for South-South cooperation focused on mutual industrial advancement and regional economic integration.

Source – the herald

