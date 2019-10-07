News Ticker

Zimbabwe economy seen contracting up to 6% in 2019 -treasury document

October 7, 2019 Staff Reporter Economic Analysis 0

Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s economy is projected to contract by up to 6% this year due to a drought that hit farming output and electricity generation but is expected to rebound next year on better agriculture prospects, a treasury document showed on Monday.

The southern African nation’s economy is grappling with its worst crisis in a decade, with triple-digit inflation, rolling power cuts and shortages of U.S. dollars, medicines and fuel that have revived memories of the 2008 hyperinflation under late President Robert Mugabe.



