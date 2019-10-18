Zimbabwe-dollarisation impacts on the banking sector

COUNTRIES forced into dollarisation usually find it impossible to de-dollarise and Zimbabwe’s mid-year efforts to do so adds another country to the long list of those that tried and failed.

Government is unlikely to acknowledge this, but the facts speak for themselves. Finance minister Mthuli Ncube’s so-called austerity programme is in tatters and, to all intents and purposes, abandoned.

The economy is experiencing its worst year in more than a decade, as unemployment and poverty are deepening, inflation is heading towards 250%, while currency devaluation in just seven months exceeds 91%. The Transitional Stabilisation Programme announced a year ago is in a tailspin.

Dollarisation 10 years ago could not have been more different. Inflation came to a shuddering halt, the economy returned to positive growth for the first time in a decade and a financial sector, ravaged by hyperinflation, recovered strongly.

In stark contrast, de-dollarisation in 2019 has turned the clock back towards hyperinflation without achieving its basic objective of providing a viable alternative to the United States dollar, trusted by the community.

Indeed, in mid-year dollarisation -measured by the proportion of foreign deposits in the money supply – at 27% had increased from just 3,6% at the end of 2018. As official exchange rates, which we were assured would stabilise around ZW$3,5 to US dollar exceeds ZW$11 (as at September, but is now pagged at ZW$15,3), dollarisation must be closing in on 40% of total deposits, meaning that the de-dollarisation decreed on June 24 just is not happening. No surprise there, since if de-dollarisation is to succeed it must be market led, not imposed by politicians.

The hard reality, which the authorities refuse to acknowledge, is that the US dollar is the currency of choice, regardless of what a government – prone to eccentric interpretations of the concept of legality – decrees is legal tender.

Making matters even worse, few have faith in official assurances that nostro balances will not be forcibly converted at some future time into “legal tender” deposits at some arbitrary exchange rate.

Those making such promises may well be sincere but, when push comes to shove, official assurances will not be honoured-as history shows.

In this situation, restoring confidence in the local currency may turn out to be impossible without an international bailout, which is unlikely, without an equally improbable major shift in the political climate.

This is bad news for the economy, especially the finance sector, as national savings are decimated for the second time in 20 years. Not that this is obvious to anyone reading the published results of banks, showing triple-digit increases in profits, sometimes explained by property revaluations and gains from currency translations.

Comparisons between profits earned a year ago when inflation was negligible and the exchange rate was officially 1:1 with those earned in the first half of 2019 disguise more than they disclose.

Mid-year, financial institutions were holding deposits of ZW$14,8 billion which in nominal terms were two-thirds higher than a year ago, but after adjustment for inflation they were down by more than a third.

Similarly, capital and reserves increased almost 90%, but in real terms they are also down by a third. Bizarrely, this is what Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya infamously called “value preservation”.

In fact, value has been destroyed. Bank capital and reserves, worth over US$1,7 billion a year ago, today stand at just US$290 million – their lowest since 2010.

In US dollars, deposits are worth 60% less than they were nine years ago. Further value destruction waits in the wings. Notwithstanding such numbers, Finance minister Ncube and his apologists still predict upper middle-income status by 2030. Economies do not grow without investment and the decimation of domestic savings twice within 20 years ensures that this target will not be met by some distance. The authorities believe that foreign savers, lenders and investors, along with the diaspora – denied the vote – will miraculously rescue the country.

Economic mismanagement over the last 20 years – with the notable exception of the short-lived period of recovery under the GNU (2009-2013) – has done immense harm to the financial sector.

Banks can no longer provide traditional services. Deposits and savings are losing value by the week, households can access their funds only on restrictive terms set by the RBZ. Increasingly, banks are reliant on commissions and fee income.