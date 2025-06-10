Zimbabwe deploys drones on the border with Mozambique

Spread the love

The fleet, launched last month, will serve as a deterrent to smuggling across Zimbabwe’s eastern border

The government of Zimbabwe has deployed a fleet of drones to improve law enforcement along the country’s eastern border with Mozambique.

The drones, operational since 1 May, are primarily being used to monitor smuggling efforts along the border, with a focus on key hotspots such as the Forbes Border Post, which connects Zimbabwe’s Manicaland Province to Mozambique’s Manica Province.

In a statement reported by state-owned newspaper The Herald, Misheck Mugadza, the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, said that there had been a “notable decline” in smuggling cases since the fleet’s launch.

He added that the drones would serve as both an aid to identifying illegal activity, and a potential deterrent.

The uncrewed aircraft feature facial recognition systems that will enhance the efficiency of operations further.

