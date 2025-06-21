Zimbabwe Central Bank reserves backing the ZiG currency doubles up ahead of shift to monocurrency

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday conducted an inspection of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s (RBZ) vaults, confirming the physical stockpile of gold reserves that anchor Zimbabwe’s recently introduced gold-backed currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG).

The President was shown 3,400 kilogrammes of gold – all accumulated through royalties from both large-scale and small-scale mining operations since the central bank embarked on its reserve-building drive two years ago at his instruction.

At the start of April last year, Zimbabwe’s official gold reserves stood at just 1,500 kilogrammes. This strategic accumulation marks a significant milestone in the government’s push to restore confidence in the national currency and to curb chronic inflation which, for decades, has undermined economic stability and investor trust.

President Mnangagwa’s visit came at the invitation of the RBZ and underscored his administration’s determination to maintain tangible reserves to reinforce the ZiG’s credibility.

“Two years ago, we had no gold or cash reserves, and it did not sit well with me,” Mnangagwa said after the inspection. “I instructed the central bank to build our reserves so that we could introduce a gold-backed currency. Some countries have mismanaged their reserves and rely on theory alone to back their money, but for us, hard gold is the bedrock of our currency’s stability.”

Since the launch of the ZiG last year, Zimbabwe has experienced what many economic observers describe as its most sustained period of currency stability in recent history. The development has attracted cautious praise, including from a visiting International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff mission which concluded its latest review of Zimbabwe’s economic performance earlier this week.

Writing on his official X account, the President said: “This morning, I visited the RBZ vaults to inspect our gold reserves accumulated over the past two years following my directive to build a gold-backed foundation for our currency. I am pleased to note that Zimbabwe has now surpassed the three-tonne benchmark, placing us sixth in Africa in terms of gold holdings.”

The government hopes that strengthening gold reserves will continue to bolster market confidence, moderate inflationary pressures, and ultimately lay the groundwork for broader economic revival.