Zimbabwe Businesses Plan for the Long Haul as Economic Stability Takes Hold

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwean companies are increasingly optimistic about long-term planning and investment, buoyed by a more stable macroeconomic environment and the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has said.

In an interview this week, Minister Ncube said the prevailing economic stability — underpinned by tighter fiscal and monetary policies — has allowed businesses to improve capacity utilisation and expand production, signalling renewed investor confidence.

“We have to continue with that stability, which will be able to keep inflation in check but also give a much more certain environment for companies to operate in,” Ncube said.

The Finance Minister noted that during recent visits to several companies across the country, he observed tangible signs of expansion and retooling driven by the improved predictability in the economic landscape.

This optimism is being supported by government efforts to curb inflation and stabilise the exchange rate. Month-on-month inflation under the new ZiG currency has remained below 1% for the past three months, while year-on-year US dollar inflation declined to 13.9% in May 2025.

“The stability is welcome. It is allowing companies to plan, invest, and increase their production lines. The question now is how to sustain this and ensure the exchange rate continues to reflect market confidence,” Ncube said.

He added that clearing the country’s external arrears remains a top government priority, as doing so would unlock access to cheaper global capital for growth.

Stockbroking and research firm IH Securities echoed the government’s optimism in its 2025 equity strategy report, highlighting increased production in the gold mining sector and among consumer-facing firms like Delta Corporation and Dairibord Holdings, due to expanded capacity investments.

Financial economist Malone Gwadu also weighed in, stating that innovation and adaptability are critical for business sustainability in a competitive environment.

“Revenue-enhancing strategies such as diversification and backward integration to recapture upstream value are vital for survival in today’s markets,” Gwadu said.

On the policy front, Ncube said the government is actively assessing potential economic risks and implementing measures to mitigate them. He emphasised the importance of fiscal discipline and closing the gap between official and parallel exchange rates to maintain market confidence.

“Staying within our fiscal means and continuing sound monetary policy will help us maintain this trajectory. We’ve come a long way, and the ZiG is now very stable,” he said.

Ncube also welcomed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission currently in Zimbabwe for Article IV consultations and discussions around the Staff Monitored Programme (SMP). The mission, which began on June 4, is scheduled to run until June 18.

He said preparations were underway for the mid-term budget review and the 2026 budget strategy paper, both of which will align with the goals of National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) and Vision 2030.

Zimbabwe’s economic stabilisation efforts and currency reform appear to be gaining traction, creating a more enabling environment for the private sector to shift from survival mode to strategic long-term planning.

Source: The Herald