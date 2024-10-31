Zimbabwe and EU Sign $80 Million Funding Agreements to Propel Development Goals

Spread the love

HARARE – In a landmark move, the Government of Zimbabwe and the European Union (EU) have formalised four financial agreements worth approximately $80 million to support Zimbabwe’s development initiatives.

By Tina Musonza

The agreements, signed today in Harare, highlight the EU’s dedication to Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025) and align with the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy, focusing on sustainable growth and social empowerment.

The funding targets Zimbabwe’s green transition, with an emphasis on advancing agricultural value chains, investing in renewable energy within the agricultural sector, preserving biodiversity, and strengthening community resilience. Additionally, the agreements prioritise transparency, accountability, gender equality, and economic empowerment for women and youth, aiming to lay a foundation for equitable growth nationwide.

These initiatives form part of two significant Team Europe Initiatives (TEIs) in Zimbabwe: the Greener & Climate Smart Agriculture and the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment projects, aimed at driving sustainable development and creating equitable opportunities across Zimbabwe.

Today’s agreements represent the second phase of the EU’s ongoing $160 million Zimbabwe Multi-annual Indicative Programme (2021-2024), which has been developed with input from Zimbabwe’s government, the private sector, civil society, and other stakeholders. Signing the agreements were Zimbabwe’s Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, Hon. Professor Mthuli Ncube, and the EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe, H.E. Jobst von Kirchmann.

Hon. Prof. Mthuli Ncube expressed gratitude for the EU’s continued support, stating, “Today marks another milestone in our cooperation. This support builds on past investments under the 11th European Development Fund and strengthens our national development efforts as articulated in the National Development Strategy 1.”

Breakdown of the Funding Agreements

Agri-Value Chain Support ($28 million) – This allocation focuses on green economic growth by supporting Zimbabwe’s horticultural and small grains value chains, incorporating renewable energy solutions into their development. Biodiversity Enhancement and Resilience Building ($28 million) – These funds will bolster biodiversity conservation, particularly in wildlife conservation efforts, and include resilience-building activities for communities in biodiversity-rich areas. Transparency and Accountability ($17 million) – Aimed at strengthening citizens’ ability to hold the government accountable, this funding also supports improved service delivery and access to justice at the local level. Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment ($8 million) – Targeted at women’s socio-economic empowerment, this allocation seeks to reduce violence against women and girls through sustainable empowerment initiatives.

EU Ambassador H.E. Jobst von Kirchmann highlighted the importance of the agreements, stating, “Today’s Financing Agreements mark a major milestone in the shared commitment between Team Europe and Zimbabwe. By aligning the EU’s Global Gateway priorities with Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1, we aim to empower Zimbabweans—especially women and youth—to build a resilient society and economy. Together, we are investing in a sustainable future that will benefit generations to come.”

These commitments reflect a shared dedication to fostering a resilient and prosperous Zimbabwe through a balanced approach to sustainable growth, social progress, and environmental stewardship.

