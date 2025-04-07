Zimbabwe Among 50+ Nations Seeking Dialogue as Trump Tariffs Roil Global Markets

Spread the love

FORT LAUDERDALE / HARARE – President Donald Trump’s controversial tariff blitz has triggered a diplomatic scramble, with more than 50 countries—Zimbabwe included—reportedly reaching out to the White House in hopes of negotiating exemptions or new trade terms before sweeping new import duties take effect this Wednesday.

The tariffs, announced April 2, are set to reshape global trade flows and have already shaken financial markets, raised fears of a global recession, and drawn sharp rebukes from both allies and adversaries of the United States. Zimbabwe, which is still reeling from the impact of its own recently introduced tariff revisions, finds itself navigating a new trade landscape as Washington enforces aggressive economic policies.

A senior Zimbabwean trade official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that diplomatic overtures had been made through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Zimbabwe’s embassy in Washington.

“We are seeking clarity on how the tariffs may affect our key exports and whether Zimbabwe may be offered any concessions under bilateral frameworks,” the official said. “At the moment, we are focused on avoiding any disruptions to our agricultural and mineral export flows.”

A Global Rush for Negotiations

Top U.S. economic advisers confirmed Sunday that dozens of nations had approached the Trump administration for talks. “They’re angry and retaliating—yes. But they’re also coming to the table,” said Kevin Hassett, Trump’s top White House economic adviser, citing data from the U.S. Trade Representative’s office.

Among the countries engaging in urgent consultations are Israel, Vietnam, and Italy—nations that, like Zimbabwe, could face steep new tariffs across several sectors. Israel is facing a 17% tariff rate and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to raise the matter directly with Trump during a White House meeting on Monday.

Vietnam’s leadership has reportedly offered to cut its own tariffs to zero in exchange for a broader deal with the U.S., while Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni vowed to “deploy all necessary tools” to shield key industries from what she called “unfair penalisation.”

Zimbabwe’s Own Tariff Woes

Back home, Zimbabwe recently implemented its own round of tariff changes in a bid to stabilise the economy and attract investment. However, analysts have warned that the timing could be problematic, especially if global supply chains are disrupted due to U.S. tariff escalation.

“Zimbabwe’s economic planners need to be cautious,” said economic analyst Dr. Takudzwa Muswere. “If Zimbabwe imposes new tariffs while the global economy tightens, we risk isolating ourselves from critical markets.”

Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce has yet to release a formal position on Trump’s new tariff policy but is believed to be in internal consultations to assess the potential fallout on sectors like tobacco, lithium, and processed food exports.

White House Defends Strategy

Meanwhile, Trump, who spent the weekend golfing in Florida, posted on social media, saying, “WE WILL WIN. HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy.” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended the strategy on Meet the Press, arguing that “unfair trade practices” could not be reversed overnight.

“What we are looking at is building long-term economic fundamentals for prosperity,” Bessent said.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed there would be no delay in implementation: “The tariffs are coming. Of course they are. We are resetting global trade.”

Congress Pushes Back

Despite strong backing within some segments of the Republican Party, unease is growing in Congress. A bipartisan bill has been introduced requiring presidents to seek congressional approval within 60 days for new tariffs—otherwise, the levies would expire.

“We gave some of that power to the executive branch. In hindsight, that was a mistake,” said Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska.

Even Trump’s own government efficiency czar, Elon Musk, expressed reservations, telling a European audience he preferred a “zero-tariff” environment between the U.S. and its allies—a statement that drew criticism from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

Uncertain Global Future

As the countdown continues to Wednesday’s tariff implementation, fears of a global trade war persist. Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers questioned the contradictory nature of Trump’s approach.

“If it’s just to strike a deal and walk back the tariffs, fine. But if the goal is to permanently restructure global trade, then the world should brace for long-term disruptions,” Summers warned.

For countries like Zimbabwe, already navigating an economic recovery path fraught with inflation, unemployment, and currency instability, the emerging trade storm could not have come at a worse time.

