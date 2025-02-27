Zim shells out US$1,6 billion on second hand cars

Spread the love

Zimbabweans have spent US$1,6 billion on importing second-hand vehicles over the past six years, underscoring the urgent need to revive the local automotive industry.

Speaking during a meeting with a South African business delegation led by the Association of the African Automobile Manufacturers (AAAM) on Wednesday, Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu emphasised that reversing these losses is a priority.

“For the last six years, we have spent US$1,6 billion on second-hand vehicles,” he said.

“Not to mention the jobs that we have exported.

“The majority of those are pre-owned vehicles, most of which last less than three years in the country.”

He said revival of the country’s iron and steel industry would pave the way for increased local vehicle production.

“With our iron and steel sector taking shape, we believe we can re-localise a significant portion of automotive manufacturing,” he said. – Herald

