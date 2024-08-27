Zim Govt Scraps VAT on Meat

Spread the love

HARARE – The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, George Guvamatanga has revealed that value-added tax (VAT) on beef, pork, and poultry products will be removed.

This move is aimed at enhancing food accessibility and improving nutritional intake across Zimbabwe.

The removal of VAT is expected to lower retail prices, making these essential food items more affordable, particularly for lower-income families.

By increasing access to affordable meat, the policy is anticipated to improve dietary habits and overall public health. Additionally, the increased demand for locally produced meat is likely to stimulate the agricultural sector, creating job opportunities and supporting economic growth.

This initiative also addresses the pressing issues of malnutrition and food insecurity, offering vital resources to those most in need. The anticipated reduction in meat prices could also lead to higher consumption and sales, encouraging healthier eating habits over less nutritious options.

Overall, this policy underscores the government’s commitment to improving living standards, promoting a healthier population, and supporting the local economy.

