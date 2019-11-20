Zim, China reach common accounting position

Government yesterday met officials from the Chinese Embassy in Harare and reached an agreement on funds extended to Zimbabwe by Beijing this year.

In a statement last night, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said: “On the 19th of November 2019, the Chinese Embassy in Harare queried figures captured in the 2020 National Budget Statement. On the 20th of November 2019, officials from the Embassy of the People’s Republic and the Government of Zimbabwe held a cordial meeting.

“The two sides have reached an agreement on the facts and figures contained in the statement issued by the embassy on the 19th of November 2019 and the 2020 National Budget Statement.

“The two sides agreed to continue on a common accounting mechanism.”

Prof Ncube said some of the projects China assisted Zimbabwe to undertake included upgrading of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, rehabilitation of Hwange 7 and 8, Cyclone Idai, Mahusekwa District Hospital (which was officially opened by President Mnangagwa last Saturday), food aid and borehole drilling programme.

All-weather friend

He said China had also provided Zimbabwe with loans and grants for various other development projects.

“The Government of Zimbabwe appreciates the support it continues to receive from its all-weather friend, the People’s Republic of China, and acknowledges the determination of China to develop closer cooperation with Zimbabwe,” said Prof Ncube.

On Tuesday, Government said it would engage the Chinese Embassy in Harare to establish a common accounting position on how much Harare received from Beijing as development partner support for 2019.

In the Budget statement, delivered on Thursday last week, Prof Ncube had captured US$3,6 million as the funding that Government had received from China.

However, the Chinese Embassy said it had provided US$136,8 million