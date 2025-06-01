US$400m Monthly Surplus Strengthens Economic Stability, Boosts Lending Prospects

Spread the love

Zimbabwe is enjoying a period of strengthened economic stability, bolstered by a monthly foreign currency surplus of US$400 million over the past 14 months, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has revealed.

RBZ Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu said the country has consistently generated average monthly foreign currency inflows of US$1,1 billion between January 2024 and February 2025, while monthly external payment obligations stood at US$784 million. The resulting surplus has created a financial buffer that is helping to stabilise prices, support the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, and improve the outlook for business and household liquidity.

“This surplus provides crucial breathing room for the economy, allowing us to anchor monetary policy and enhance confidence in the financial system,” said Dr Mushayavanhu.

Competitive Lending Terms on the Horizon

The surplus is expected to lead to more favourable lending conditions, as banks gain confidence in the stability of the external sector.

Banker Ms Tariro Chikomo noted that sustained surpluses improve the operating environment for financial institutions.

“When banks know that foreign currency obligations are met and exceeded, a potential easing of lending rates can occur. This allows us to offer more competitive terms to borrowers,” she said.

ZiG Credit Growth Stabilises

Dr Mushayavanhu also reported a noticeable slowdown in the rate of ZiG loan expansion. Since the launch of the new currency in October 2024, credit growth has averaged just 1 percent per week, compared to 6.9 percent in the weeks leading up to its introduction.

As of March 2025, total ZiG loans stood at ZiG50,7 billion, with local currency loans comprising 12 percent and deposits 15.9 percent of the banking sector’s total deposit base.

Economist Dr Prosper Chitambara from the Zimbabwe Economic Research Institute said the slowdown is a sign of policy discipline.

“With an extra US$400 million every month, the central bank is able to adopt a more measured approach to credit creation. This ensures that loans support sustainable economic activity, rather than fuelling speculative or inflationary borrowing,” he said.

Mrs Gladys Shumbambiri-Mutsopotsi, an independent economist, added that the balance between external strength and internal lending was essential for macroeconomic stability.

“Disciplined growth in ZiG credit, underpinned by the foreign currency surplus, reflects a cautious and effective monetary stance that benefits both depositors and borrowers,” she said.

Strong Reserves Back Currency Stability

According to the RBZ, Zimbabwe’s foreign currency and gold reserves now cover the entire stock of reserve money and deposits in ZiG — more than three times over.

“Since August 2024, foreign currency reserves in the form of gold and currency holdings have exceeded ZiG reserve money and deposit levels. This gives the RBZ room to stabilise the exchange rate when needed,” said Dr Mushayavanhu.

He said this backing had helped narrow the illegal parallel market exchange rate premium from over 100 percent to below 20 percent, significantly reducing currency volatility.

Inflation in Check

Month-on-month inflation is forecast to remain below 3 percent on average throughout 2025, with annual inflation expected to decline to under 30 percent by year-end. Although inflation is likely to stay elevated in mid-2025 due to base effects from the October 2024 spike, it is expected to ease steadily in the second half of the year.

“The Reserve Bank reaffirms its commitment to ‘walk the talk’ on prudent monetary policy. Our objective remains to anchor inflation and currency expectations while fostering conditions for sustainable economic growth,” Dr Mushayavanhu said.

The RBZ’s projections are aligned with the government’s growth target of 6 percent GDP in 2025, suggesting that current monetary and fiscal policies are successfully laying the groundwork for a more resilient and investor-friendly economic environment. – Sunday Mail

