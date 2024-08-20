US Highlights Zimbabwe’s Boundless Economic Potential, Pledges Continued Support

Spread the love

The United States has affirmed Zimbabwe’s vast economic potential, attributing it to the country’s abundant human talent and rich natural resources. In a statement released on Monday, August 19, US Ambassador Pamela Tremont emphasized America’s long-standing commitment to Zimbabwe, dating back to its independence in 1980.

Ambassador Tremont highlighted that the US has provided over $5 billion in humanitarian, health, and development assistance to Zimbabwe since its independence. In the past three years alone, over $1 billion has been allocated, including $62 million in 2024 to address the impacts of the ongoing drought. This funding is aimed at mitigating short-term food insecurity while also supporting long-term agricultural improvements and enhancing community resilience.

“Our support has not only focused on immediate needs but also on sustainable development. For instance, our backing of demining programs has made over 3,000 acres of land safe for farming, land that had been dangerous since Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle,” said Tremont. She stressed that the United States’ assistance is integral to returning this land to local farmers, boosting agricultural productivity and supporting rural communities.

Tremont also underscored the importance of strong democratic institutions, good public health, and regional security in achieving broad-based economic prosperity in Zimbabwe. She reiterated that the United States is committed to supporting these areas, as they are essential for Zimbabweans to shape their own future.

Looking ahead, the US aims to deepen its economic ties with Zimbabwe to further mutual interests. “Our hope is to collaborate on improving Zimbabwe’s investment climate to expand economic opportunities, strengthen business linkages, and attract investors. We believe in the potential of Zimbabwe’s educated workforce and long-term growth prospects,” said Tremont.

She called on the Zimbabwean government to promote the country as a reliable business partner, emphasizing the need for combating corruption, ensuring regulatory certainty, and applying equal justice under the law.

“Zimbabwe has a rich history, immense human talent, and abundant natural resources. It holds great promise as a leader in southern Africa and an active participant in global affairs. We look forward to deepening our partnership to advance our mutual interests,” Tremont added.

However, the US State Department’s 2024 Zimbabwe Investment Climate report also pointed out significant challenges to business development in Zimbabwe, including policy inconsistencies, corruption, administrative delays, and high costs. Despite these hurdles, the United States remains committed to fostering stronger economic relations with Zimbabwe.

