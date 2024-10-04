US economy grew at a solid 3% rate last quarter, government says in final estimate

Spread the love

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The American economy expanded at a solid 3% annual rate in the second quarter of 2024, according to the U.S. Commerce Department’s report released on Thursday.

This steady growth, driven by strong consumer spending and robust business investment, matched earlier government estimates, highlighting the economy’s resilience despite high interest rates.

The report showed that the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), the total value of goods and services produced, surged significantly from the 1.6% growth rate recorded in the first quarter of the year. Consumer spending, the backbone of the U.S. economy, grew at a 2.8% annual rate, slightly lower than the 2.9% previously estimated but still reflecting a healthy pace of activity. Business investment also performed strongly, growing at a vigorous 8.3% rate, largely fueled by a nearly 10% increase in equipment investment.

In addition to solid growth, inflation pressures continued to cool. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, rose at an annual rate of 2.5% in the second quarter, down from 3.4% in the first quarter. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, core PCE inflation grew at a 2.8% rate, marking a decline from 3.7% earlier this year. This places inflation just above the Federal Reserve’s long-term 2% target, suggesting that the central bank’s aggressive rate-hiking campaign may be nearing its end.

The U.S. economy has shown surprising strength in the face of 11 interest rate hikes implemented by the Federal Reserve between 2022 and 2023, which aimed to combat the highest inflation in four decades. Since peaking at 9.1% in mid-2022, inflation has fallen to 2.5%, largely stabilizing. However, the rapid increase in borrowing costs has not significantly derailed economic growth, with consumer spending and industrial production continuing to show resilience.

Bill Adams, Chief Economist at Comerica Bank, noted that while the job market has softened in recent months, the overall economic outlook remains positive. “The economy is in pretty good shape,” Adams said, pointing to expectations that recent interest rate cuts could fuel growth in sectors like housing and manufacturing.

However, the labour market has shown signs of cooling. Employers added an average of just 116,000 jobs per month from June to August, the lowest three-month average since the height of the pandemic in 2020. The unemployment rate has edged up from a historic low of 3.4% last year to 4.2%, though it remains relatively low by historical standards.

In response to both the steady drop in inflation and signs of a more sluggish labour market, the Federal Reserve last week enacted its first interest rate cut in over four years, slashing its benchmark rate by a half-point. This move signals the Fed’s pivot away from its inflation fight toward stabilizing employment growth. With further rate cuts expected into 2025, experts forecast a recovery in interest-sensitive sectors like housing and retail, which could help stabilize the unemployment rate.

Despite challenges, consumer confidence remains high, with retail sales increasing and industrial production rebounding. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index rose for a third consecutive month in September, driven by lower prices for durable goods like cars and appliances.

The Commerce Department also revised upward its estimates of economic growth over the last five years, indicating an average annual GDP growth rate of 2.3%, higher than previously reported. Looking ahead, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta projects a 2.9% growth rate for the third quarter of 2024, which will be confirmed by the government’s initial GDP estimate on October 30.

Source: AP