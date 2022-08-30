UNDP backs Zimbabwe’s green economy plan

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has pledged to work with the Zimbabwean government and the local business community in the implementation of a Green Economy Plan for the country.

This came out when the private sector, government and development partners met Monday night on the sidelines of the ongoing Zimbabwe Agricultural Show to deliberate on how public and private investments reduce carbon emissions and pollution.

The meeting was being held ahead of the 77th United Nations General Assembly slated for next month where President Emmerson Mnangagwa will lead a Zimbabwean delegation that will also take part in UN sub-committee meetings on climate change and green economies.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident representative in Zimbabwe, Ms Mia Seppo pledged to assist Zimbabwe in adapting to clean energy projects.

“The organisation remains committed to work and help the government towards fulfilling the mandate of green economy systems we are really working with government and the business community in ensuring the plan becomes a success,” she said.

Development partners also called on government to focus on creating a favourable climate to stimulate low carbon emission investments as the country prepares to take part in the UN General Assembly deliberations for the benefit of the nation.

African Renaissance for Sustainable Development executive director, Mr Nehemiah Chipato said, “The proposed plan while being noble should also stick to the principles of green energy structures that have a potential of unlocking further investments and creating a balance between productivity and future sustainable economic growth.”

For government, the green economy will ease climatic shocks thereby assuring industry of enough raw materials from agricultural produce.

“The focus to green energy is really welcome and as government, we shall continue to tap into its positive aspects in relation to how it can increase production,” noted Honourable Vangelis Haritatos, the Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.

In line with the United Nations thrust on green economy, President Mnangagwa is expected to share with the globe Zimbabwe’s successful efforts to reduce effects of climate change at the forthcoming 77th UN General Assembly.

The adaptations of the small grains facility and the inception of the Pfumvudza/ Intwasa programme bears testimony to how the second republic is mitigating the impact of climate shocks.

Investments on renewable energy also confirm how Zimbabwe is forging ahead with green economy policies.

In a related move, President Mnangagwa is also expected to attend the 27th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) slated for Egypt in November. – ZBC

