UK gives an up-date on Zimbabwe financial sanctions

The Zimbabwe (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 ensure sanctions relating to Zimbabwe are implemented effectively after the UK leaves the EU.

Context

This sanctions regime is aimed at encouraging the Government of Zimbabwe to:

respect democratic principles and institutions and the rule of law

refrain from actions, policies or activities which repress civil society in Zimbabwe

comply with international human rights law and respect human rights.

The regulations impose asset freezes on those identified who are, or have been, involved in the commission of serious human rights violations or abuse, the repression of civil society and democratic opposition or other actions, policies or activities which undermine democracy or the rule of law in Zimbabwe.

UK regulations

EU regulations (applicable prior to 11:00pm, 31 December 2020)

Council Regulation (EC) 314/2004

Find out more about UK sanctions on Zimbabwe