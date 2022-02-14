UK gives an up-date on Zimbabwe financial sanctions

LONDON – Zimbabwe is currently subject to United Kingdom financial sanctions. This document provides a current list of designated persons.
The Zimbabwe (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 ensure sanctions relating to Zimbabwe are implemented effectively after the UK leaves the EU.
This sanctions regime is aimed at encouraging the Government of Zimbabwe to:
- respect democratic principles and institutions and the rule of law
- refrain from actions, policies or activities which repress civil society in Zimbabwe
- comply with international human rights law and respect human rights.
The regulations impose asset freezes on those identified who are, or have been, involved in the commission of serious human rights violations or abuse, the repression of civil society and democratic opposition or other actions, policies or activities which undermine democracy or the rule of law in Zimbabwe.
UK regulations
- The Zimbabwe (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- The Sanctions (EU Exit) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No. 2) Regulations 2020
- The Sanctions (EU Exit) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No. 4) Regulations 2020
- 24.04.2009 The Zimbabwe (Financial Sanctions) Regulations 2009 (SI 2009/847) (only applicable prior to 11:00pm, 31 December 2020)
EU regulations (applicable prior to 11:00pm, 31 December 2020)
Council Regulation (EC) 314/2004
