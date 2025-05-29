U.S. Economy Shrinks for First Time in Three Years Amid Slump in Corporate Profits and Rising Unemployment

Spread the love

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a troubling signal for the global economy, the United States economy contracted by 0.2% in the first quarter of 2025, marking the first quarterly decline in gross domestic product (GDP) in three years.

The downturn, detailed in official data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) and the Department of Labor, has been accompanied by a sharp drop in corporate profits and a notable rise in unemployment claims—developments that economists widely attribute to the economic fallout of recent protectionist trade policies and global market uncertainty.

Economic Contraction and Corporate Profit Slump

The BEA’s latest GDP revision shows that the economy shrank at an annualised rate of 0.2% between January and March 2025, slightly better than the initial estimate of a 0.3% decline, but still a significant reversal from the 3.1% growth recorded in the final quarter of 2024. The pullback ends a streak of steady expansion and raises concerns about the sustainability of post-pandemic recovery.

Corporate profits also took a major hit during the first quarter, falling by $118.1 billion following a robust $204.7 billion increase in Q4 2024. Analysts point to increased costs due to rising import tariffs, supply chain realignments, and softening global demand as key contributors to the decline.

“This data confirms that businesses are beginning to feel the squeeze from rising input costs and reduced external demand,” said Dana Millstein, senior economist at Brookstone Capital. “We’re seeing the early signs of what could become a more widespread slowdown if conditions don’t stabilise.”

Unemployment Claims Rise Unexpectedly

Job market indicators have also raised red flags. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose by 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 240,000 for the week ending May 24, exceeding analysts’ expectations of 230,000. It’s the third consecutive week of rising claims, suggesting that companies are beginning to pull back on hiring amid growing economic uncertainty.

The four-week moving average, a more stable measure of labour market trends, also ticked up to 233,500—its highest level since late 2022.

Weaker Consumer Spending Fuels Concerns

Consumer spending, which accounts for over two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, increased at an annualised rate of just 1.2% in the first quarter—down from a previously reported 1.8%. This marks the weakest growth in household consumption since early 2022 and reflects growing caution among American consumers in the face of inflationary pressures and economic uncertainty.

Retailers and service providers have begun to report softer demand, with some citing consumer fatigue after two years of high inflation, rising interest rates, and limited wage growth in real terms.

Policy Fallout and Global Implications

Economists have pointed to the Trump administration’s tariff revisions in early 2025—targeting strategic imports from China and Eastern Europe—as a catalyst for rising costs for manufacturers and retailers. While designed to strengthen domestic industries, these measures may be exerting short-term pressure on both supply chains and consumer prices.

“This slowdown is a direct consequence of policy choices that, while well-intentioned, are having immediate adverse effects on growth and employment,” said Dr. Marcus Leone, a professor of international economics at Georgetown University. “There’s a risk of stagflation if we don’t see decisive fiscal or monetary action soon.”

Outlook: Second Quarter and Beyond

While it’s too early to say whether the U.S. is headed toward a recession, many analysts have downgraded their growth projections for the remainder of the year. The Federal Reserve has maintained a cautious tone in recent statements, suggesting it may pause further interest rate hikes in response to the new data.

Some relief may come from an expected rebound in exports and a potential softening of energy prices in the summer months. However, any sustained recovery is likely to depend on both domestic policy shifts and stabilisation in global markets.

Like this: Like Loading...