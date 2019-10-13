‘The hidden story of Zimbabwe’s economic development’

Realising vast opportunities in natural resource endowments, high literacy rates, highly skilled labour force, developed basic infrastructure, a diversified but under-capacitated industry and the country’s strategic position within Southern Africa, the New Dispensation has come up with a Vision for rebuilding and transforming Zimbabwe into an Upper Middle Income Economy by 2030.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has released the 2020 Pre-Budget Strategy Paper to guide the 2020 National Budget Consultations. To download the document click here

Source – Mthuli Ncube