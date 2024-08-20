SADC Endorses Dr. Samuel Maimbo for African Development Bank Presidency

Spread the love

HARARE – The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has officially endorsed Dr. Samuel M. Maimbo of Zambia as its candidate for the presidency of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

The endorsement was made during the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, held on August 17, 2024, in Harare, Zimbabwe. The selection of Dr. Maimbo followed a competitive process that saw him emerge as the top candidate among seven contenders from the SADC region.

Dr. Maimbo currently serves as the Vice President for Budget, Performance Review, and Strategic Planning at the World Bank Group, a role he has held since July 1, 2023. In this capacity, he is responsible for overseeing the World Bank’s annual program budget, ensuring that resources are aligned with the institution’s strategic priorities, financial sustainability, and efficiency targets. He also advises the World Bank’s senior management on resource management allocation and leads the institution’s financial planning and performance review processes.

With nearly 30 years of experience in development, financial markets, resource mobilization, and strategic planning, Dr. Maimbo has held several key positions at the World Bank. These include serving as Chief of Staff to the World Bank Presidents, Director of the International Development Association (IDA) Resource Mobilization, and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) Corporate Finance department. His extensive career at the World Bank has also seen him work across various regions, including South Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, and Europe and Central Asia.

Before joining the World Bank, Dr. Maimbo worked as a Bank Inspector at the Bank of Zambia and an Auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

SADC’s endorsement of Dr. Maimbo underscores the region’s confidence in his capabilities and leadership potential. Member states have been urged to actively support his candidacy as he vies for the top position at the African Development Bank Group.

