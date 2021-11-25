November Month-on-month Inflation Falls Marginally

HARARE – Zimbabwe month-on-month inflation rate for November 2021 fell slightly compared to the previous month.

According to statistics released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat), the month-on-month inflation rate shed 0.64 per cent to close November at 5.76. Zimstat said:

The month-on-month inflation rate in November 2021 was 5.76 per cent shedding 0.64 percentage points on the October 2021 rate of 6.40 per cent. This means that prices, as measured by the all items CPI, increased by an average rate of 5.76 per cent from October 2021 to November 2021.

Zimstat also noted a fall in the month-on-month Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages inflation rate. It said:

The month-on-month Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages inflation rate stood at 6.51 per cent in November 2021, shedding 1.05 percentage points on the October 2021 rate of 7.56 per cent. The month-on-month non-food inflation rate stood at 5.21 per cent, shedding 0.35 percentage points on the October 2021 rate of 5.56 per cent.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month ending November 2021 stood at 3 760.86 compared to 3 555.90 in October 2021 and 2 374.24 in November 2020.

Zimstat said the year-on-year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of November 2021 as measured by the all items Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 58.40 per cent.

This means that prices, as measured by the all items CPI, increased by an average of 58.40 per cent between November 2020 and November 2021.

