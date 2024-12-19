Norton MP urges relief support for families affected by ban on fishing in Lake Chivero

Spread the love

HARARE – Norton legislator Richard Tsvangirayi has urged the government to provide relief support for families affected by its recent ban on fishing at the heavily polluted Lake Chivero.

The government took the decision to suspend fishing activities – with immediate effect – at Lake Chivero after four white rhinos and livestock died recently after consuming the contaminated water.

The heavy pollution at the water body outside Norton has been blamed on raw effluent and other industrial discharges from mostly Harare households and business entities.

This has also led to the death of thousands of fish from the contamination.

In a recent statement, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) said preliminary investigations indicated that sewage runoff from the Marimba area has forced contaminated water into multiple bays, creating hazardous conditions for aquatic life.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the suspension is aimed at protecting the public while mapping the way forward.

Reacting to the ban, Tsvangirai expressed regret over the government ban, saying families that depended on fishing for a living have been hard hit by the decision.

“The suspension of fishing at Lake Chivero is a serious blow to the livelihoods of many fishermen in Norton Constituency, the majority of whom are youth.

“I urge the Government to fast-track investigations and provide immediate support for affected families. Let’s act swiftly to protect both lives and livelihoods,” he said.

The ban has also elicited mixed feelings from the public with some supporting the move in the interest of public safety.

Source: ZimLive

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...