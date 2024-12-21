Govt clarifies scope of crackdown on smuggled goods

Spread the love

Tafadzwa Muguti, Permanent Secretary for Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President, has clarified that the ongoing crackdown on smuggled goods is primarily targeting shops and businesses, not private households.

Muguti’s remarks follow public criticism and speculation that the government intended to search homes for contraband items. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, he emphasized that the operation, described as a “door-to-door” campaign, refers to inspections of businesses and shops suspected of dealing in smuggled goods.

“Please kindly note: at no time in the video did I mention household searches. As with the current programme, door-to-door in this regard is shop to shop, business to business,” Muguti wrote.

The operation involves a multi-agency taskforce comprising the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), and the Consumer Protection Commission. The taskforce has been stationed at major border posts and along key roads to intercept and prevent the entry of smuggled goods.Starlink internet

Muguti warned that individuals found in possession of smuggled goods could face imprisonment without the option of bail, signaling a tough stance on contraband trade.

While assuring the public that households are not being targeted for random searches, Muguti revealed that homes suspected of being used as storage facilities for smuggled goods are not exempt from the operation.

“We are aware some homes are being used as store warehouses for smuggled goods, and we are equally dealing with them,” he stated.

The clarification comes amid mixed reactions from the public, with some supporting the crackdown as a measure to protect local industries and curb illegal trade, while others fear overreach and potential abuse of power.

The government’s intensified efforts reflect its commitment to tackling smuggling, which has been blamed for significant revenue losses and disruptions in the local market. However, critics are urging authorities to ensure that the operation respects citizens’ privacy and adheres to legal standards.

The campaign continues, with the government urging businesses and individuals to adhere to import regulations and cooperate with authorities in curbing the smuggling scourge.

Source – pindula

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...