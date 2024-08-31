Mnangagwa Urges Zimbabwe to Harness China’s Technological Innovations for Economic Growth

Spread the love

SHENZHEN, China,– President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to take advantage of China’s rapidly advancing technological innovations to drive the nation’s development toward achieving an upper-middle-class economy by 2030.

The President made this appeal during his visit to China’s technology hub city, Shenzhen, where he toured the facilities of two major Chinese companies: Build Your Dream (BYD) Auto, a leader in electric vehicle manufacturing, and Huawei, a global telecommunications giant.

Following the tour, President Mnangagwa took to his official X account, stating, “Today, I had the privilege of visiting Build Your Dream (BYD) Auto in Shenzhen, a leader in electric vehicle innovation. We discussed the potential of bringing their advanced green technology to Zimbabwe. At Huawei, I signed an MoU to strengthen our digital transformation partnership. This agreement is a key step towards enhancing Zimbabwe’s digital infrastructure and driving our nation forward.”

Speaking to journalists, President Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of leveraging Zimbabwe’s longstanding relations with China, which date back to the liberation struggle, to accelerate the country’s industrialization and modernization efforts.

“Each time we visit the People’s Republic of China, particularly Huawei, we see significant advancements in technology. It’s crucial for our people in Zimbabwe to embrace the technology we’ve encountered here. These are our closest friends,” he said.

The President underscored the need for Zimbabwe to exploit these historical ties, especially in the fields of science and technology, to fast-track national development. He encouraged the younger generation to nurture and strengthen these relations for Zimbabwe’s benefit.

BYD, already operational in Zimbabwe, is a Fortune 500 company and a global leader in electric vehicles, ranking as the third-largest automotive brand worldwide by market capitalization. During his tour of BYD’s headquarters, President Mnangagwa was shown various modern innovations, including electric buses, trains, and sport utility vehicles, by the company’s president, Wang Chuanfu.

At Huawei, President Mnangagwa was introduced to cutting-edge technologies beyond mobile phones, including telemedicine solutions, artificial intelligence (AI) applications for critical sectors like mining and agriculture, and high-speed internet connectivity aimed at bridging the rural-urban digital divide.

Shenzhen, located in Guangdong Province, is known for its thriving technology industry and is home to several global tech giants. The city represents the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit that aligns with President Mnangagwa’s development strategy, which leverages the Education 5.0 model to position schools and colleges as hubs for creating practical solutions and nurturing entrepreneurship among Zimbabweans.

President Mnangagwa, accompanied by Cabinet Ministers and senior government officials, is also scheduled to visit the cities of Changsha in Hunan Province and Nanjing in Jiangsu Province before heading to Beijing for a State visit. He will also participate in the triennial Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) from September 4 to 6, joining other Heads of State and Government.

Under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, Zimbabwe has seen a significant increase in trade with China, with Chinese private sector investments growing from US$445.9 million in 2019 to US$3.4 billion in 2023. Major investments include the US$1.5 billion Manhize Dinson Iron and Steel Project and several other large-scale mining and manufacturing ventures.

China’s support for Zimbabwe has also extended to key national projects, including the construction of the Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8, the Kariba South Hydro Power Station, and the expansion of Robert Mugabe International Airport, among others. Additionally, China has played a crucial role in health, agriculture, and infrastructure development, significantly contributing to Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 agenda.

Source: Herald

