Mnangagwa sets deadline for his cabinet to draw NDS Five Year Plans of Action

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has given Cabinet Ministers until the end of next month to submit their Five Year plans of action aligned to the National Development Strategy One-NDS1.

Held against the backdrop of the death of three hardworking ministers, who all succumbed to COVID-19 in January, the first Cabinet Meeting for this year, held at State House this Tuesday, started with a minute of silence in memory of the departed National Heroes; Cde Joel Bigie Matiza and Lieutenant General Retired Dr. Sibusiso Moyo as well as National Heroine, Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba.

Despite the negative impact of the global pandemic, President Emmerson Mnangagwa reminded Cabinet Ministers to focus on delivering their mandate by ensuring that they submit their Ministerial Five Year Plan of action aligned to government’s economic blueprint NDS-1 before the end of March.

As we implement the NDS-1 let me remind you of my directive at the 40th meeting of 2020 that you are required to draw your ministerial five-year plans of action aligned to the NDS-1 for consideration by cabinet before the end of March 2021. Cabinet will continue to provide policy direction in order to ensure that we stay on course. I am pleased to note that already, the 2021 budget is aligned to the implementation of year one of the plan, and every effort will be made to ensure that the set targets are achieved as envisaged, he said.

President Mnangagwa also gave an update on efforts to procure COVID-19 vaccines, saying it is encouraging that the country’s all weather friends; China and Russia have stepped in to assist.

Currently, although statistics are showing that we are on the mend, the restrictions are continuing. Efforts to procure the much-needed vaccines are also gathering momentum and it is encouraging that China has stepped in with a donation of two hundred thousand doses. We are thankful to our weather friends Russia, President Putin has also donated vaccines to help us in the fight against the pandemic, he added.

The President noted that Cabinet will anchor its business on food security, infrastructure development and industrialisation.