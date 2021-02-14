Mnangagwa says heinous sanctions will not hold Zimbabwe back

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has described as “heinous” sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West, the UK and the US, but vowed the restrictive measures would not hold Zimbabwe back.

Zimbabwe has been under sanctions for two decades because of the country administration’s bad human rights track record.

Attempts by Mnangagwa’s government to reengage with the international community since he came into power in November 2017, have hit a brick wall as the West insists Harare has not made any meaning electoral and economic reforms.

The West is also unhappy over the continued rise in arrests of political opponents and other citizens by the state.

Early this month, the UK imposed fresh sanctions against four Zimbabwe security chiefs accusing them of human rights violations.

The new sanctions include a travel ban and asset freeze on: Owen Ncube, Minister for State Security; Isaac Moyo, Director General of the Central Intelligence Organisation, Godwin Matanga, Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, and Anselem Sanyatwe, former Brigadier General, Commander of the Presidential Guard and Tactical Commander of the National Reaction Force.

Sanyatwe is now Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Tanzania.

However, Mnangagwa said his government remained vigilant as Zimbabwe is still under illegal sanctions, but this would also not hold it back.

He was addressing mourners at the burial of the late Douglas Nyikayaramba, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique.

“Be that as it may, we cannot allow those heinous sanctions to hold us back. We have enough resources in our country; we have several nations of goodwill to partner. We must stay on course and focus on our efforts until we defeat these sanctions,” said Mnangagwa.

He said Zimbabwe was on an economic recovery path and the situation was “improving and stabilising”.

“The situation is gradually improving and stabilising. Various indicators are pointing towards recovery and positive growth.

He went on to urge Zimbabweans “resist to be used as willing tools by those advancing myopic, narrow and alien agendas burnt to slow down and reverse our gains of Independence. We are a united, caring and peace loving people.”