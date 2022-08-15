Mnangagwa points fingers at banks

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says most of Zimbabwe’s banks have gone “rogue” and are operating in contravention of the country’s laws.

Writing in his column in The Sunday Mail, he said only 31% of deposit taking institutions passed a recent integrity test.

His statement puts into question the role of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)’s credibility as a regulator of the banking sector.

“Today, I can share with the nation that out of the 16 deposit-taking institutions we have in our economy, only five passed the integrity test, with the rest having been involved in activities that ran contrary to terms of their operating licences. Punishments have since been meted out,” Mnangagwa wrote.

“Let no one ever think that my administration will flinch from, or hesitate to take corrective action, however drastic. In addition, the size of offenders means nothing to us; we will come for you once you dabble in the unlawful and unethical. No one player is stronger than government; or above punishment.”

Efforts to get further information relating to the identity of the culprits and their specific crimes from RBZ governor John Mangudya were fruitless yesterday.

But Mnangagwa said “devious saboteurs” had attacked the country’s mobile banking platforms before government plugged loopholes.

He said the culprits then turned to the financial sector.

“The fight against economic destabilisation began with a determined crackdown on errant actors in the mobile telecommunications industry. Actors in this sector had taken advantage of clear legal lacunae, and of our desire to use mobile platforms for financial inclusivity, to cause mayhem in financial markets. We acted against them. We continue to watch them so their actions and conduct remain proper and lawful,” he

said.