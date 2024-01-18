Mnangagwa has a lot to do to convince Zimbabweans to have confidence in the local currency

Spread the love

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has a lot of work to do to convince Zimbabweans to have confidence in the local currency again, a local economist and member of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Monetary Policy Committee said today..

Writing in the Herald today, Persistence Gwanyanya said the confidence crisis can be traced to the hyper-inflationary era of 2008 when a lot of people lost their savings.

He said it was very difficult to bring back confidence to the people as for example the global economy is still struggling to recover from the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

The propensity to hold cash in Germany is still high owing to the hyperinflation of 1923.

The Zimbabwe dollar kicked off at $705 to the United States dollar in 2023 but it was trading at $8 746 today.

Here is an excerpt from Gwanyanya article in the Herald:

Chief among these is the confidence crisis, whose origins can be traced to the hyper-inflationary era in 2008 to subsequent currency reforms that decimated the wealth and savings of both individuals and corporates.

Imagine how hard it is to convince a pensioner who lost their lifetime savings due to hyperinflation to believe in the Zimbabwe dollar again.

The same can be said about those who lost value due to both currency reforms and inflation. It is generally believed that financial crises tend to be more severe and last for a longer time than any other crisis.

For example, about a decade-and-a-half later, the global economy is still struggling to fully recover from 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

Similarly, owing to the hyperinflation experience of 1923, the propensity to hold cash in Germany is still high.

All these cases demonstrate the enormity of the task that lies ahead to remake our economy.

Clearly, it will take time to permanently cure the crisis of confidence.

However, well-communicated policies and a demonstrable will to transform the economy, especially by policymakers and politicians, could make it possible for Zimbabweans to hope and believe again.

Although the economy has grown by 12.3 percent on aggregate since 2018, notwithstanding the adverse impact of exogenous factors, more work is still needed to sustainably stabilise the economy.

Clearly, policymakers need to do more for Zimbabwe to trust and believe again, especially in our currency.

What makes that task even onerous this year are softening commodity prices on the global market, as well as prediction of an El Niño-induced drought.

After investing a lot of effort to restore stability in the second half of 2023, the re-emergence of instability in the last quarter of the year is quite concerning. While every last quarter of the year is traditionally our weakest in terms of stability (of course, due to demand and supply factors), the situation was exacerbated by softening global commodity prices, which affected our foreign currency inflows.

Platinum export receipts, which used to generate US$120 million-US$130 million per month, have fallen to US$70 million-US$80 million.

The World Bank reports that lithium prices declined from US$75 825 per tonne in February to US$23 870 per tonne in October 2023, while nickel prices softened from US$29 346 per tonne in January 2023 to US$18 100 per tonne in October 2023.

The standardisation of export surrender to 25 percent also affected inflows from artisanal and small-scale gold miners at a time gold prices have remained strong.

Unsurprisingly, we experienced the depreciation of our currency in the last quarter of the year. This dispels the commonly held belief that currency depreciation is always a reflection of recklessness with the printing press.

A volatile exchange rate always pushes up demand for US dollars as the market seeks to exit the Zimdollar at every opportunity.

This largely explains increased dollarisation, typified by reduction of the Zimdollar as a share of money supply to less than 20 percent. Policymakers need a deeper understanding of these dynamics going forward. – InsiderZim