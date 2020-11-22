Madzibaba Skyneg Sends Prophecy Warning To Madam Boss

Madzibaba Skyneg has seen a prophecy involving Madam Boss and her family. Madzibaba Skyneg is a Zimbabwean based in South Africa and is sending a strong message to Zimbabwe’s top female celebrities.

That she needs prayers before the 28th of December. Read The Prophecy below.

Mangwanani akanaka varanda vashe, nemutsa.

Svondo rapera iri ndakanzwa mumwe muporofita aiti arikoneswa nedenga paine 1 female celebrity or actress achapindana nenjodzi munguva irikutevera iyi. Ini ndikati kana chirichokwadi ndine nharo nazvo ndoda kubvunza iye mwari wacho kana ndakatumwa naye kuzobata basa rake hazvingaitike ndisingazive hazviite. Nhasi uno ndaratidzwa zvose sezvazviri asi ndanzi na ishe nokuda kokuzvitutumadza kwake murandakadzi uyu kunyangwe ukamunyeurira haambokupindure asi ndangoti ndikuzivisei vanhu mugare mazviziva kune vanomufarira vese munamatirewo Amai vanozviti Tyra or madam boss handidi mari yake, handidi pfuma yake sezvaachagona kufungidzira kuti ndozvandirikuda. Asi 28 December kana muine rwendo rwamuchaita seMhuri ndapota zvirinani tangai mabatwa musoro, because if you ask anyone who sees in the spirit, will see what I’m seeing right now. Ndatopedza shamwari dzake garai mamuudza musikana uyu kuti panenge pachipembera vamwe vachifarira gore idzva vamwe vachange vakasunga mazambia vakasuwa.

Prayers Needed For A Top Zimbabwean Lady Comedian According To Prophecy

When it comes to Zimbabwean female comedians the number is not huge and they can be narrowed down to the following ladies Madam Boss, Mai TT, Anna Chibabny Honde & Maggie and Gonyeti of Bustop TV. In a shocking prophecy a prophet says urgent prayers are needed for a female comedian, the prophet says he has reached out to the comedian in person and has not got a reply.

Hopefully the comedian will see this news article and seek help as it does not look good for them according to the prophet.

Evidence Chihera reveals Mai Titi has been arrested. It’s getting better and better. More details have emerged concerning the Mai Titi saga.

In the recorded audios, a voice fitting Mai Titi’s communication is heard plotting her attack for Mapalo Gardens, which is at 22 Lower Hampden Road, Marlborough, Harare.

The conversation with the alleged assassin is as follows:

Agent: there is no way that they will see me, it won’t happen, they will never see me. Don’t fear a thing, rely on me, don’t fear anything.

Mai Titi: Alright, if you can do it in the morning, it’s bho zvekuti, you can then come to the airport to meet me, and I will sort you out, because this person is getting too inflated too much. They are now too inflated.

Mai Titi: But I don’t want them to see you, if they see you they will become alert.

Agent: Are you now doubting me these days? We are literally there right now where … Isn’t it the place is called Mapalo Gardens? This is where I m standing right now. But this person will be electrocuted tomorrow morning.

Wait, let me do my logistics. let me do my logistics, but this person is being electrocuted in the morning. For now we are just doing negotiations. for now we shall just be negotiating, but when we get to the morning, that is when we will finish this person. But you must rely on me, you must trust me.

Mai Titi: But if there is nothing you’ve done, it helps nothing. At the offices, they just do their thing, they don’t have offices. They are at their house where they do their events. So now, how will they be caught? Will you be able to do the catch? Is there any more hope? Is there any hope?

I don’t think there’s any hope? Because if there is an excuse maybe by now they are now aware. You see? I will give you fuel money no problem, because I was always landing tomorrow, I am landing but I don’t know if this hit job will work.