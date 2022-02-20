Justin Bieber postpones show after COVID-19 diagnosis

Justin Bieber is canceling a Las Vegas show after testing positive for COVID-19, People reports.

The “Ghost” singer learned of his diagnosis on Saturday, one day ahead of his scheduled Sunday night concert at T-Mobile Arena, a rep said.

“Due to positive COVID results within the ‘Justice Tour’ family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas,” a statement posted to the official “Justice Tour” account reads. “Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority.”

Bieber’s bout of COVID-19 comes just days after he launched his rescheduled 2021 tour on Thursday. No other shows from the 52-city tour have been canceled so far, per the statement.

The Grammy-winner’s team announced the show is rescheduled for June 28, however, the Las Vegas Review-Journal notes the Vegas Golden Knights hockey schedule could interfere with that date.

Bieber previously honored the work of coronavirus first responders in 2020 by releasing a song with Arianna Grande titled “Stuck With U.” The net proceeds from the streams and sales of the song were donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

“More than ever we are seeing the selfless, tireless and amazing work that doctors, nurses and healthcare providers give to the world every day,” Bieber told USA Today at the time. – The Hill

