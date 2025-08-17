Govt Urged to Look Beyond Vision 2030 Amid Warnings of Middle-Income Trap

HARARE – Economists have welcomed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call for Zimbabweans to view Vision 2030 not as an end point but as a springboard towards building a high-income, globally competitive economy.

Speaking at the National Heroes Acre in Harare on Heroes Day last week, President Mnangagwa urged the nation to break through the “upper middle-income ceiling” and set its sights on long-term prosperity.

“We must boldly decide now that we will not stop at upper middle-income status or Vision 2030,” he said. “Let us break the ceiling and see beyond the horizon. As heroes and heroines of the current era, let us open up innovative frontiers and scale unimaginable heights.”

Zimbabwe’s gross domestic product (GDP) has risen from US$16 billion in 2018 to US$45,7 billion in 2024, with economic growth projected at six percent in 2025. The President said the fiscal space now allows greater investment in agriculture, health, education, infrastructure and social protection.

Risks of the Middle-Income Trap

Economists say the President’s message is a timely warning against complacency. They caution that while attaining upper middle-income status by 2030 will be a landmark achievement, Zimbabwe must avoid the “middle-income trap” — a scenario where countries experience stagnation, vulnerability to commodity price shocks, and limited innovation.

“Vision 2030 positions Zimbabwe for strong transformation, but breaking the ceiling means scaling up productivity in agriculture, mining and manufacturing, while rapidly building a competitive digital economy,” said economist Mr Tinashe Dube.

He stressed that Zimbabwe’s vast lithium, platinum and gold reserves must be processed locally into higher-value products, creating skilled jobs and boosting foreign currency inflows.

Another economist, Ms Alice Chikonzi, emphasised investment in human capital. “To be a high-income economy, we need to invest heavily in education, research and innovation. Universities must partner with industry to solve challenges in agriculture, energy and manufacturing, the same way South Korea and Singapore overcame middle-income traps,” she said.

She called for stronger support for technology hubs and start-ups in ICT, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.

AfCFTA, Industrialisation and Regional Integration

Industrial analyst Mr Amon Dube highlighted the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a game-changer. “The AfCFTA offers Zimbabwe access to a consumer market of 1,3 billion people. If we position ourselves as a competitive manufacturer and service provider in the region, we will be on the path to high-income status,” he said.

Business strategist Mr Busani Malaba added that mindset and policy consistency will determine whether Zimbabwe surpasses Vision 2030. “We must have the courage to dream bigger and refuse to be limited by targets we can surpass,” he said.

He called for aggressive beneficiation of lithium, platinum, gold and chrome, as well as investment in downstream industries such as battery manufacturing, jewellery production and agro-processing. He also urged rapid irrigation expansion, modernisation of logistics infrastructure, increased broadband coverage and a stronger push into renewable energy.

Financing the Transition

Government has signalled that domestic resource mobilisation will underpin Vision 2030 financing. In the 2026 Budget Strategy Paper, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube outlined plans to strengthen tax administration, curb smuggling, align sectoral tax contributions with GDP share, and harness technology to fight tax evasion.

Zimbabwe’s sovereign debt of US$21 billion, including US$3,2 billion owed to international financial institutions, remains a constraint. However, the Government’s debt clearance strategy, built on economic reforms, governance improvements and social development, is expected to unlock new concessional financing streams.

Industrialisation at the Core

As Treasury finalises the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) has urged stakeholders to keep industrialisation at the centre of the agenda.

“Industrialisation is necessary for sustainable economic growth and complexity. Without structural transformation, Vision 2030 will not be achieved,” CZI said in its latest bulletin. It also emphasised macroeconomic stability, regulatory predictability, lower costs of doing business, and intellectual property protection as vital to competitiveness.

Outlook

With GDP growth gaining momentum and Vision 2030 targets within reach, analysts argue that Zimbabwe must now build the institutions, industries and innovation ecosystems that can push the nation into the high-income bracket.

As President Mnangagwa put it: “The future belongs to those who dare to see beyond the horizon.”