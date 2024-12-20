Govt launches door-to-door crackdown on smugglers

Spread the love

Government has initiated a door-to-door crackdown to confiscate smuggled goods that are flooding the country, especially during the festive season.

Those found in possession of smuggled items will face imprisonment without the option for bail.

This operation comes in response to huge losses of up to US$1 billion due to smuggling activities along the borders that the country is incurring annually.

The crackdown coincides with the peak season for smuggling as many Zimbabweans return home for the Christmas and New Year holidays, often bringing goods from South Africa and other neighbouring countries.

Addressing journalists yesterday, Engineer Tafadzwa Muguti, the Permanent Secretary for Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President, announced that a taskforce has been deployed to all major border posts and key roads to prevent the entry of smuggled goods.

“This December, we will have inter-governmental agencies stationed at our major border posts to ensure zero tolerance for smugglers. The task force will conduct door-to-door inspections of all goods in wholesale and retail shops,” he said.

The operation will also target wholesalers, supermarkets, and tech shops, with smuggled products including a variety of food items, clothing, drugs, beverages, fertilisers, cement, vehicles, electrical gadgets, and solar panels.

Eng Muguti said the Government’s goal was to ensure that the local industry was protected against cheap, often counterfeit products that pose a health risk to consumers.

“I want to issue a stern warning to Diasporans returning for the holidays. We often see rising prices and increased black market trading as they come back. Many choose not to declare their groceries and attempt to smuggle in illicit alcohol and other items, be aware that there will be no fines for violations at roadblocks; rather, those caught will be arrested on the spot. You risk spending Christmas behind bars if you engage in these activities,” he said.

Last month Government formed a taskforce led by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce that will lead in the crackdown on smuggling.

The taskforce includes various Government agencies such as the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), and the Consumer Protection Commission.

Eng Muguti warned Government officials against engaging in corrupt practices, stating that surveillance systems have been implemented across roadblocks and within the transport sector.

Since January, authorities have arrested 15,181 individuals for smuggling. The crackdown also targets businesses that use parallel market exchange rates and sell counterfeit, underweight, or unlabelled products.

To enforce compliance, 24-hour roadblocks have been established along highways leading into major cities, with multi-agency teams inspecting vehicles suspected to be carrying smuggled goods. – Herald

