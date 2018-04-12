Govt committed to economic revival: Chinamasa

The Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Patrick Chinamasa has told students from the regional bloc attending a course at the Zimbabwe National Defence University that the government is driven by the aim to ensure the country attains economic stability and also safeguard the security of its citizens.

This comes as the government is on an intensive re-engagement drive to ensure it becomes attractive to investments and contribute to the well being of its people.

To that end, Minister Chinamasa said they are working hard to address challenges which will lead to the full recovery of the economy and ensure the country has stability.

According to Chinamasa, among the critical economic challenges affecting the drive for full recovery is the US$11 billion legacy debt.

Minister Chinamasa also said that the assessment of parastatals’ performances are complete and he will this Friday likely to hold a media briefing on the fate of underperforming parastatals, some of which will face total closure while others will be merged and integrated as the government battles for their revival.

These were once the core of the productive sectors of the economy. – ZBC