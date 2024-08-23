Former Deputy Minister Teaches Inmates at Khami Maximum Prison

Spread the love

THE former Deputy Finance Minister of Zimbabwe Terrence Mukupe has revealed that he is spending his time at Khami Maximum Prison, near Bulawayo, teaching Commerce to fellow inmates.

Mukupe, who was recently transferred from Chikurubi Maximum Prison in Harare, shared his experiences during the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services’ Inmates Family Week on Thursday, August 22.

Mukupe, who has a background in mathematics and finance, said he is utilizing the educational facilities at Khami to teach Commerce. “I have a group of inmates that I’m teaching the Commerce subject,” Mukupe stated. “These days, everyone aspires to be an entrepreneur, and many inmates come to me seeking advice on entrepreneurship and what they can do once they are released. I’m imparting the skills I have to help them prepare for life after prison.”

Mukupe also praised the conditions at Khami Maximum Prison, contrasting them favorably with those at Chikurubi. “I was greatly surprised at the set-up at Khami. It’s truly a correctional facility rather than a prison when compared to Chikurubi Maximum Prison,” he said. Mukupe described Khami as a model for correctional facilities in Zimbabwe, highlighting the professionalism of the staff and the emphasis on inmate wellness.

“The brotherhood at Khami is something that will surprise people,” Mukupe added. “Everyone is treated equally, regardless of their social standing before incarceration. The rights of every prisoner are respected here, and there are no distinctions based on who you were outside.”

In 2023, Mukupe, along with his accomplices Same Kapisoriso, Joseph Taderera, and Leonard Mudzuto, was sentenced to three years in prison by High Court Judge Benjamin Chikowero after being convicted of fraud. Initially, they were given sentences of three-and-a-half years each, but six months were suspended on the condition of good behavior, leaving them to serve three years. In addition to the prison sentences, Mukupe and his co-defendants were fined a total of US$2,780, with the court stipulating that failure to pay the fine would result in an additional two years of imprisonment.

