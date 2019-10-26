Eminem interviewed by US Secret Service over ‘threatening’ Donald Trump lyrics

Eminem was questioned by the Secret Service after lyrics he wrote about President Donald Trump were deemed ‘threatening’.

The 47-year-old rapper claimed that agents came a-knocking on his track The Ringer – from his 2018 album Kamikaze – spitting: ‘Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service to meet in person / To see if I really think of hurtin’ him / Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists.’

And in documents revealed by Buzzfeed News via the Freedom of Information Act, it has been confirmed that Secret Service agents interviewed Marshall Mathers about the lyrics on his track Framed, from his 2017 record Revival.

The documents state that the Secret Service characterised Eminem as ‘exhibiting inappropriate behaviour’ and claimed that the song ‘threatens protectee [Trump]’.

It is claimed that on the day Revival was released, 15 December 2017, ‘a concerned citizen reported Marshall Mathers the rapper “Eminem” had a new song called “Framed” with an inappropriate comment towards President Donald Trump and a threatening comment towards Ivanka Trump.’

The song hears Eminem rap: ‘Donald Duck’s on as the Tonka Truck in the yard. But dog, how the f*** is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car? … ’cause I feel somewhat responsible for the dumb little blonde girl, that motherf***in’ baton twirler that got dumped in the pond, second murder with no recollection of it.’

The ‘concerned citizen’ was reportedly a TMZ employee, who emailed the Secret Service saying: ‘I want to know if your agency is investigating Eminem for his threatening lyrics about First daughter Ivanka Trump.’

The documents read: ‘This is not the first time MATHERS made threatening comments towards POTUS and his family. In June 2017, MATHERS freestyled comments that were threatening in nature towards POTUS.’

This in relation to the cypher Eminem freestyled at the 2017 BET Awards, in which he rapped: ‘Racism’s the only thing he’s fantastic for/ ‘Cause that’s how he gets his f***ing rocks off and he’s orange/ Yeah, sick tan, that’s why he wants us to disband/ ‘Cause he can not withstand/ The fact we’re not afraid of Trump.’

The documents also claim that while being interviewed, Eminem ‘began to rap along with the interviewers as the verse was read’.

Two days after the interview, it was determined that the case would be non-referred to a federal prosecutor. – Metro (UK)