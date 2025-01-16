Chinese investment in Zimbabwe not benefiting citizens: US ambassador

Spread the love

HARARE – Chinese investments in Zimbabwe have not improved the lives of ordinary citizens, the United States ambassador to Harare Pamela Marie Tremont said, highlighting rising poverty and worsening inequalities despite significant financial inflows.

“The number of people living below the poverty line has doubled since 2011 despite the significant Chinese investment here,” Tremont said during a podcast interview with J. W. Oliver

“Welfare equality in Zimbabwe is actually getting worse. The rich are getting richer. The poor are getting poorer.”

Tremont pointed to weak regulations as a key issue, particularly in the mining sector, where labour rights are often ignored, and workers face dangerous conditions.

“Investors have come here without any guardrails, without any guarantees that what they’re taking out of the country is benefiting the people of Zimbabwe,” she said.

“And so, a lot of that investment and job creation hasn’t really gone to benefit the people of Zimbabwe. Their labour rights aren’t protected. They’re not paid a fair wage; they’re not given safe work environments. They work in horrific conditions, sometimes using child labour.”

She called on the government to ensure foreign investments uplift citizens through fair wages and safe working conditions.

“There is a place for government to make sure that when investors do come in and create jobs, there’s a benefit to the people,” she said.

The ambassador contrasted Chinese investments with U.S.-backed ventures like Zimworks, which she described as adhering to higher ethical standards.

“U.S. companies bring a completely different standard of investment to Zimbabwe,” she said.

“That’s why there’s such a hunger for more first-world investment, which avoids the abuses we’ve seen in sectors like mining.”

Tremont’s remarks underline concerns over Zimbabwe’s economic disparities and the urgent need for policies to ensure foreign investments benefit the broader population.

