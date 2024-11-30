China-Zimbabwe trade hits US$3 billion

Spread the love

Trade between Zimbabwe and China has surpassed US$3 billion in 2024, highlighting the growing economic ties under a comprehensive strategic partnership, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding revealed on Friday.

Speaking during the China-Zimbabwe Human Resources Development Cooperation reception in Harare, Ding emphasized the long-standing historical and diplomatic relationship between the two nations. He also announced China’s plans to deliver a US$10 million humanitarian food aid package to support Zimbabweans affected by the El Niño-induced drought.

The reception, themed “My Stories with China,” brought together Zimbabweans who had visited China for business, educational, and cultural exchanges. Participants included government officials and business representatives who had attended meetings, seminars, and workshops facilitated through bilateral agreements.

Ambassador Ding underscored China’s commitment to strengthening cooperation in various sectors, including trade, agriculture, and human resource development.

“China and Zimbabwe share a rich history of solidarity and cooperation. The trade milestone we celebrate today is a testament to the mutual benefits of our comprehensive partnership. Through initiatives like this reception, we aim to deepen our collaboration and foster greater understanding between our peoples,” he said.

The event was attended by several senior Zimbabwean government officials, including Deputy Youth Minister Kuda Mupamhanga, Mashonaland East Provincial Minister Apolonia Munzverengwi, Finance Deputy Minister Kuda Mnangagwa, Information Deputy Minister Omphile Marupi, and Zanu PF Information Director Farai Marapira.

Tafadzwa Mugwadi, a former Zanu PF spokesperson and current MP for Buhera West, was also present.

These officials shared their experiences from their visits to China, praising the collaborative programs and their impact on Zimbabwe’s development agenda.

In addition to trade achievements, Ambassador Ding highlighted China’s humanitarian support, particularly in response to Zimbabwe’s ongoing food insecurity caused by drought.

“The US$10 million food aid package is part of China’s continued support to Zimbabwe during difficult times. It reflects our solidarity and commitment to helping Zimbabwe overcome its challenges,” he added.

The event served as a platform to celebrate the success of the China-Zimbabwe Human Resources Development Cooperation initiative, which has seen hundreds of Zimbabweans benefit from training and development opportunities in China.

Zimbabwe’s government has expressed optimism that these partnerships will bolster national development and strengthen ties with Beijing.

As trade and cooperation between the two nations grow, officials at the reception reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the bilateral relationship for mutual benefit.

