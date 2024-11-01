China-Zim trade hits US$3bn

Spread the love

TRADE between Zimbabwe and China reached a staggering US$3 billion during the first nine months of the year, representing a year-on-year increase of 25,6 percent.

During the period under review, Zimbabwe exported goods worth US$2,1 billion to China and imported products worth US$951 million.

The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe said tobacco accounted for 40,6 percent of the exports to China, with US$790 million worth of the golden leaf being sold to the Asian country, representing a 38 percent increase from that exported during the same period last year.

These latest figures are reflective of the cordial relations that exist between Harare and Beijing, which have increased under the Second Republic.

Recently, President Mnangagwa was in China where he engaged in fruitful discussions, exploring opportunities for co-operation and growth.

China’s General Administration of Customs (GAC) on Monday announced that China’s total imports and exports had reached US$4,57 trillion (32,33 trillion yuan) in the first three quarters of the year.

This figure set a record high with an increase of 5,3 percent year-on-year.

GAC’s deputy head, Wang Lingjun, said foreign trade had maintained steady growth and the trade structure continued to optimise.

“Overall, China’s foreign trade operations remained stable in the first three quarters, with exports and imports both showing growth,” he said.

During President Mnangagwa’s State Visit to China in September, Zimbabwe and China reaffirmed their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Co-operation by signing 17 agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across various sectors that include agriculture, infrastructure development and mining.

Both President Mnangagwa and his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping reaffirmed their commitment to continue strengthening trade relations between Zimbabwe and China.

“We are confident that this thrust (of modernisation) will not only benefit your people but impact the Global South for a shared future for all mankind.

“Your Excellency and dear brother, since my last State Visit in 2018, relations between Zimbabwe and China have grown from strength to strength under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Co-operation.

“The people of Zimbabwe are grateful for the invaluable support and lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines you sent to us, personal protective equipment, and the deployment of medical teams to assist in Zimbabwe’s health sector. We can never, never forget,” said President Mnangagwa.

On his part, President Xi said China would always cooperate with Zimbabwe.

“We are for a just and equitable world order which contributes to the development of our two countries. China will always stand ready to cooperate with Zimbabwe, another developing country. Our relations have deepened over the years and have become stronger,” he said.

Source: Herald

