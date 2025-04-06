Cassie to Testify Publicly Against Diddy in Upcoming Trial

Spread the love

NEW YORK — Singer and model Cassie Ventura has confirmed she will testify publicly under her real name in the upcoming trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who faces a string of serious criminal charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Cassie, according to celebrity web platform TMZ, identified in legal documents as “Victim 1,” is one of four alleged victims set to testify in the high-profile case. Unlike the three other women, who have requested anonymity due to fears of harassment and retaliation, Cassie has chosen to waive her anonymity and take the stand openly.

Prosecutors say they support the use of pseudonyms to protect the identities of victims, citing concerns over public backlash and safety. Nonetheless, Diddy’s legal team was recently provided with the names of the anonymous accusers.

Cassie’s identity had already become public due to prior references in the indictment to a hotel assault captured on video—widely believed to be the same footage aired by CNN in 2024 and subsequently removed from circulation.

Diddy was arrested in September 2024, following coordinated federal raids on his properties in Los Angeles and Miami. He remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, a federal facility known for housing high-profile detainees. His trial is scheduled to begin on 5 May 2025.

The music mogul has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has publicly denied any wrongdoing.

Cassie initially filed a civil lawsuit against Diddy in November 2023, accusing him of rape, physical abuse, and human trafficking. The matter was swiftly settled out of court, but her allegations prompted a cascade of similar lawsuits from other individuals, eventually leading to criminal investigations and the current federal case.

Both Cassie and Diddy have yet to issue public statements in response to the latest developments.

