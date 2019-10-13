Biti savages Mthuli Ncube

MDC Vice President Tendai Biti has fired salvo at the Finance and Economic Deevelopmnet Minister Mthuli Ncube accusing him of being a person who misleads the citizens.

Biti was commenting on Ncube’s statements that the IMF had completed the Article 4 Mission and issued a favourable report.

Said Biti, “He is twisted deranged and lacks strength, moral fiber and the courage of conviction. He believes in nothing and stands for nothing.

“He is shameless . The IMF couldn’t and didn’t not complete the Article 4 Mission nor could they give an assessment of the SMP mainly due to State Capture ie shanenigans around TBs , Sekunda and the Reserve Bank .

“Not just a nihilist but a self-serving motor mouth who betrays no evidence that he knows anything.”

Meanwhile the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has released the 2020 Pre-Budget Strategy Paper to guide the 2020 National Budget Consultations.