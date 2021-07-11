Biti IMF utterances under scrutiny

Political analysts have described the MDC Alliance Vice President, Tendai Biti’s utterances on the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s growth projections, as a classical example of treachery and disloyalty.

Does anything good ever happen to Zimbabwe?

This is the question posed by analysts to opposition members in the wake of recent outbursts by MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti against the IMF’s positive reviews of the economy.

The bumper harvest, infrastructure development, and a stable macro-economic environment; are not anything worth celebrating or even talking about if Biti’s comments are anything to go by.

Political analyst, Dr. Tawanda Zinyama said it is very unpatriotic for Biti to speak badly about IMF findings which even an average man can simply notice.

“I am not surprised at all with Biti’s utterances. The utterances are a classic example of unpatriotism. How can a Zimbabwean wish ill health for his motherland? President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s team must fast-track the Patriotic Bill proceedings in Parliament to deal with this cancer in the opposition once and for all. The IMF predictions have the legitimacy to government capacity and political will to bring about socio-economic transformation in Zimbabwe.”

For another analyst, Collen Mharadzano, Biti’s utterances are testimony the opposition is not happy with developments on the ground, adding that his reaction to IMF findings spells doom for the opposition political outfit.

“Isolated criticism of IMF in Zimbabwe exposes the real intention of those who have always masquerade as champions of democracy. Yet we all know that they have been trojan horses for the white imperial capital. Their agenda is to inflict unbearable suffering amongst the populace hoping for a regime change someday.

“It is crystal clear no that the second republic under the able stewardship of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has stabilised and positioned the economy in the much-awaited growth mode. So statistics depicting a modest growth for the economy by the IMF team in Zimbabwe is indeed spot on. For any analyst, more so a Zimbabwean to project or wish doom for the economy and its people it’s an outright fallacy.”

IMF has projected a six percent growth for Zimbabwe this year on the back of a bumper harvest and strong economic policies that have stabilised the economy.