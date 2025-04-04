Beyond Rhetoric: A Dual Strategy for Zimbabwe’s Economic Transformation

Spread the love

Zimbabwe stands at a critical economic crossroads. The revenue figures recently released by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) have only reaffirmed what economists and policy analysts have long argued: Zimbabwe’s economy is structurally impaired and urgently requires a comprehensive and transformative agenda.

By Linda Masarira (LEAD President)

Yet, public discourse continues to be marred by a false dichotomy—one that pits corruption against productivity as if they are mutually exclusive concerns. In reality, sustainable economic development necessitates simultaneous and decisive action on both fronts.

Corruption and Productivity: An Interdependent Crisis

It is erroneous to suggest that corruption is a marginal issue in comparison to low productivity. This narrative dangerously underestimates the extent to which entrenched corruption, policy inconsistency, and state capture have eroded investor confidence and undermined the productive sectors of the economy. Zimbabwe is not lacking in resources; it is lacking in accountability.

Natural wealth continues to be extracted at scale, yet the corresponding revenues are conspicuously absent from the national purse. Illicit financial flows, undervalued mineral exports, and procurement-related corruption have effectively siphoned off national wealth. In this context, prioritising production without addressing corruption is akin to attempting to fill a leaking vessel—it is fiscally unsustainable and economically futile.

A Transparent Framework for Resource-Based Growth

A new economic model must begin with resource governance. The mining sector, which remains the backbone of Zimbabwe’s extractive economy, must undergo an exhaustive and credible land and mineral audit to determine the allocation of resource rights. Transparency in mining contracts, the formalisation of artisanal miners, and the enforcement of fair royalty payments from large-scale operators are critical steps toward restoring fiscal discipline and building a trustworthy regulatory environment.

Similarly, agricultural policy must shift from a dependency framework to an industrialised, market-oriented model. Mechanisation, investment in irrigation infrastructure, and incentives for domestic agro-processing industries would reduce post-harvest losses and reverse the import-reliant trajectory of the sector.

In manufacturing and trade, Zimbabwe must prioritise an export-oriented strategy centred on value addition. The continued export of unprocessed raw materials is a missed economic opportunity. Policies that promote domestic production and incentivise local processing—through tax relief and infrastructure support—are essential for long-term economic competitiveness.

Towards a Robust Revenue Framework

The notion that Zimbabwe cannot collect beyond US$6.1 billion in annual revenue is not grounded in economic logic but in a culture of constrained ambition. A revenue target of US$20 billion is entirely feasible within five years, provided there is an alignment of political will, institutional reform, and targeted investment.

To achieve this, the government must:

Broaden the tax base by formalising informal enterprises and integrating them into the fiscal architecture.

Seal tax leakages through digitalisation and the modernisation of ZIMRA’s systems.

Channel investment into high-yield sectors, particularly renewable energy, ICT, tourism, and the creative industries.

Such strategies would not only increase state revenue but also create employment and stimulate inclusive economic growth.

Fiscal Prudence and Inclusive Development

Fair compensation for public servants is a legitimate demand. However, it must be anchored in real economic expansion rather than through regressive or inflationary tax measures. Fiscal policy should be oriented toward wealth creation, not wealth extraction. Government revenue must be channelled into developmental priorities such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and digital transformation.

A Call to Action: Building a US$100 Billion Economy

As Labour Economists and Afrikan Democrats (LEAD), our vision is to realise Zimbabwe’s potential as a US$100 billion economy. This requires moving beyond superficial narratives and adopting a rigorous economic agenda that integrates good governance, productive investment, and institutional accountability.

Our strategic commitments include:

Eradicating corruption through transparent, accountable governance

Industrialising key sectors to stimulate productivity and competitiveness

Implementing smart, equitable tax policies that do not overburden citizens

Ensuring fiscal discipline and efficient allocation of public resources

Zimbabwe’s economic recovery and transformation will not be achieved through slogans but through evidence-based policies, courageous leadership, and a citizen-centred development approach. The time for half-measures has passed. The future demands bold, comprehensive action.

