Angst in Zimbabwe as price hikes thwart salary increase relief

The Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general, Raymond Majongwe, said poor remuneration had resulted in low morale among workers and employees were on the lookout for other opportunities.

“There can never be good service delivery when 95% of the workers are disgruntled,” Majongwe said.

For Ncube, working for the government has always been a tough choice.

“Ever since I started working in 1990, life for a government worker has been tough and worse for the unemployed. No salary increment as far as I can remember has ever done well for us,” she said.

In 1990, when she graduated from the school of nursing, Zimbabwe had just come out of a brief one party state rule and already voices of displeasure were being heard. At the time, the Economic Structural Adjustment Programme (ESAP), a neo-liberal market-driven policy measure, had been adopted – with resistance in some quarters.

Local musicians such as Edwin Hama sang ‘Asila Mali’ (we don’t have money) lamenting that he had counted change from the dollar after buying bread and was depressed. Another prophetic musician was Lovemore Majaivana who sang ‘Lelilizwe kalilamali’ (this country has no money).

Ncube, who was relatively young then, believes the situation has reached a dead end.

“Those songs are very relevant today. Actually more than they were then. At this point in time the leaders are clueless,” Ncube said.

Zimbabwean consumers are faced with a dilemma: the prices of goods and services are soaring, but their disposable income is losing value.

Businesses have also made a difficult situation even more unbearable by demanding payment in US dollars. Discounts of as much as 70% on marked prices are offered for payment in US dollars – foreign currency which is scarce for the majority of the population.

The wave of price hikes has been sparked by the continued fall of the local unit, the RTGS dollar against the US dollar.