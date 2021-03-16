AfDB predicts strong Zimbabwe economic rebound on agriculture and mining

THE African Development Bank (AFDB) has predicted an economic rebound in Zimbabwe based on growth in key sectors of the economy and the successful implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The regional banking group notes that anticipated economic growth will depend on correct policy interventions.

It also reveals increased public and private sector projects and a slowdown in inflation are key to recovery.

The bank’s acting country manager for Zimbabwe Mr Walter Odero is confident of better economic prospects for the country.

“It is promising to be good based on the bumper harvest so let’s wait and see but generally the bank is of the view that the economy might be better this year compared to 2020,” he said.

Treasury has projected the economy to grow by over seven percent this year based on gains from the agricultural production, improved business conditions, recovery in consumption, enhanced revenue collections, sustainability of the auction system, and well-planned policies under the National Development Strategy One. – ZBC